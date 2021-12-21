Free Christmas tree giveaway at this Clovis farm

CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- If you have been procrastinating getting your Christmas tree up this holiday season, you’re in luck because you can now get a free Christmas at one Clovis farm.

Willow Tree Farms located on Willow and Shepherd avenues will be handing out free Christmas trees until Christmas Day.

“We’re giving away every tree we have left, we just want to help people out and donate what we have left,” said one of the owners Jameson Hensel.

Hensel says they have about a couple hundred trees left in their lot.

“We have a lot of great people out here.”

Michelle Greenhouse was planning on purchasing a tree at the lot but was surprised when Hensel told her it’s on the house.

“Christmas is a big deal for us,” says Greenhouse.

Greenhouse lost her mother a few months ago, and her mother would have turned 80 today.

“I think it’s my mom smiling down on us and blessing us with a Christmas tree, it’s a blessing.”

Willow Tree Farms is family-owned and operated and has been serving families in Fresno and Clovis since 2010.