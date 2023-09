Cropped photo of cheerful adult couple in funny accessories spending time together

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A carnival is the theme for Senior Day in the Park in Kingsburg.

The Kings County Commission on Aging is hosting a Senior Carnival Park Event on Friday, September 15, at Burris Park, 6500 Clinton Ave., in Kingsburg from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free.

Organizers of the event say the carnival will feature a cake walk, games, raffles, food, informational tables, a crazy hat contest, and entertainment.

For more information, you’re asked to call (559) 852-2828.