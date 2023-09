FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Fresno City Councilmember Miguel Arias announced Friday the District 3 office’s participation in the Access for All program for District 3 residents in Fresno.

This program aims to provide disadvantaged communities access to the Fresno Chaffee Zoo by reducing financial barriers.

Kicking off the program, District 3, in partnership with Zamora’s #2 Carnitas Restaurant, says they will host a District 3 Family Day, offering 100 District 3 families free breakfast as they pick up their free Fresno Chaffee Zoo admission tickets.

This event is on Saturday, September 16, from 8 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. at 435 W. Belmont Ave.