MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The fourth annual “Kids Connect Community Celebration” is not only providing students in Merced County an opportunity to get free school supplies but free entertainment as well.

The Merced County Department of Child Support Services will host its fourth annual “Kids Connect Community Celebration” from 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Los Banos branch of the Merced County Library.

Free backpacks and school supplies will be available while supplies last and officials say there will also be raffle prizes and refreshments.

Officials say this year’s theme is “All Teams, One Goal.”

Aligned with Child Support Awareness Month, officials say the family-centered event brings community partners, clubs, and organizations together in a fun and safe place for families to learn about the services and resources offered throughout Merced County.

Officials add that the day will also include visits from local organizations, entertainment, and kid-friendly activities.

Anyone exhibitors wanting to participate can find more information here and the cost for attendees and exhibitors is free.