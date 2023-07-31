FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Free backpacks and school supplies – and even a free screening of a movie, will all be made available for Fresno Unified students on Wednesday, according to the school district.

The event hosted by Fresno Unified’s Parent University will give new backpacks and school supplies to students on a first-come-first-served basis. The bank-to-school event is to celebrate Parent University’s 15th year and gear up for the start of the new academic year, officials say.

After collecting the free backpack and school supplies, students will also be able to grab a free popcorn and see the movie “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” for free as well.

Parents will be able to learn about preschool registration, technology support, and social-emotional support services.

“We hope that families join us for a fun movie and to learn about the many resources from Parent University and community partners to help students get ready for the new school year,” said Superintendent Bob Nelson.

The event will be on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. in the Maya Cinemas located at 3090 E. Campus Pointe Drive.

Anyone attending the event is asked to register ahead of time. The link to register can be found by clicking here.