FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Central California Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals/Fresno County Humane Society (CCSPCA) will be giving those who are looking for a furry friend to complete their families a surprise this holiday season.

CCSPCA adoption center announced Thursday that the adoption fees for all dogs and cats that have been with CCSPCA for 30 days or more will be waived.

The organization says they are holding this event to encourage the community to find their “pawfect” companion and give the best gift to a homeless animal–a Home for the Holidays–before we ring in the new year.

Each free dog and cat adoption includes a spay/neuter, vaccinations (DHPP, Rabies, and Bordetella), routine dewormer, a single topical dose of flea/tick preventative, a complimentary vet exam, and a microchip.

This promo applies at CCSPCA’s Adoption Center and wherever the CCSPCA Mobile Adoption Unit appears.

The adoption center is located at located at 103 S. Hughes Ave, Fresno, CA, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. It will be closed on Dec. 25, 2023, in observance of Christmas.

