FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – The Fresno Animal Center announced on Monday, that for the entire month of January, all adoption fees will be waived.

Organizers say they want to kick off the New Year with waived adoptions so that everyone can get a chance to start the year with a new furry friend!

Adoptions include spay/neuter, vaccinations, microchip, and flea and tick treatment.

The Fresno Animal Center is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. but is closed Thursdays.

The shelter is located at 5277 E Airways Blvd. Fresno, CA. 93727.

For more information on how you can adopt or to learn more about free adoptions, visit the Fresno Animal Center’s website.