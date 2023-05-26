FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSE/KGPE) – On Memorial Day, 130 California state parks will be offering free admission to veterans and active and reserve military members.

Veterans, active duty, and reserve military personnel must show a valid military ID, or proof of discharge other than dishonorable or bad conduct, in order to receive free admission.

Of these parks is Fresno County’s Millerton Lake and a full list of the other parks can be found on the California Parks website.

Fresno County officials reminded the public Thursday to be responsible, stay off eroding banks, and out of closed parks.

Patrols will be out in full force to make sure residents stay off rivers this Memorial Day Weekend.