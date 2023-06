FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Looking for something fun to do on the 4th of July? The City of Fresno is hosting its first-ever fireworks show – and it’s free to attend.

The City of Fresno is hosting the free event on July 4 at McLane High School stadium from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Officials say there will be food trucks, refreshments, and community resources available.

The event starts at 6:00 p.m. and officials say capacity is limited and on a first-come, first-serve basis.