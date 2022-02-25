FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that happened last week at a hotel in central Fresno, according to officials with the Fresno Police Department.

On Sunday, Feb. 13 just after 7:00 a.m., police responded to a hotel in the 4100 block of North Blackstone Avenue regarding a person who had been shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they say a 24-year-old man was found suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives from the Street Violence Bureau Felony Assault Unit responded to the area and say they were able to identify Timothy Pernell Rooters, 34, as the suspect responsible for the shooting.

According to investigators, a Ramey arrest warrant was authored for Rooters and on Tuesday detectives with the FUA and Career Criminal Apprehension Team were able to locate him in his car outside a hotel in north Fresno.

Rooters was booked into the Fresno County Jail for weapons violations and assault with a deadly weapon, authorities say.

Police described Rooters as a “violent gang member” and say this case was filed through the MAGEC prosecution team.