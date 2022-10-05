FOWLER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The community of Fowler is celebrating its 150th anniversary. Or if you want to be technical their sesquicentennial.

To mark the occasion the City of Fowler has opened a pop-up museum to highlight its history over the past century and a half. The museum will operate until Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Fowler Improvement Association Hall located at 110 South 5th Street.

The pop-up museum features photos, stories, and artifacts from the community. Residents also have the opportunity to bring in items to place in a time capsule that will be sealed and not opened until 2072.

“Fowler’s history is rich with incredible stories, and we are proud to display them in this museum for our community to experience” – Stephanie Mejia, Recreation Commissioner

As part of the celebration, the Fowler Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, October 8. This is a tradition that dates back to 1933. The event features a parade, food and craft vendors, music, activities, and train rides in honor of the original Fowler Switch that was established in 1872 and is the origin of the Fowler community.