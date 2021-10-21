Four teen gang members arrested in connection to an attempted robbery in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police have arrested four teenage gang members in connection to an attempted armed robbery that happened in September on Wednesday, according to Fresno police.

On Sept. 15, 2021, police say four suspects arrived at an apartment on the 4100 block of N. Blythe Avenue intending to commit a robbery.

According to officials, one of the suspects fired a firearm, striking the apartment before fleeing from the scene. Police say no one was injured in the incident and the victims were able to provide investigators with enough information to identify one of the suspects as Joseph Serna, 18.

Fresno police say as detectives continued to investigate they were able to identify three other suspects involved in the attempted robbery as Erik Hernandez, 19, Isaiah Lopez, 18, and Damien Quevedo, 18.

According to police, detectives from the department’s Felony Assault Unit partnered with detectives from the Multi-Agency Gang Enforcement Consortium, the District Attorney’s Office Special Response Team and the Homeland Security Investigations severed four separate search warrants on Wednesday.

Authorities say all four suspects were taken into custody and a firearm was recovered. Serna, Hernandez, Quevedo and Lopez were arrested for multiple felony charges related and booked into Fresno County Jail.

