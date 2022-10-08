MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting four people, leaving one of them dead.

Images courtesy Merced Golden Wire

Around 3:12 a.m. Saturday officers say they received a call reporting shots fired in the parking structure across from Merced City Hall.

Officers say when they arrived to the area of “M” and 18th Streets, they found the four victims all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Detectives say one of the victims died, while the other three required medical treatment.

Investigators are urging anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Steven Odom at 209-388-7814 or Detective Raymond Valadez at 209-388-7829.