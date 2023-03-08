MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Several areas of Madera County now face evacuation warnings for floods.

Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue said every area given a warning has a “high likelihood to flood” with expected heavy rainfall and likely accelerated snowmelt in mountain communities still covered in snow.

“The big danger here is, you don’t only have this big atmospheric river coming through, but you have a massive amount of snow that’s going to melt all at the same time. So, there is an absolutely huge threat here,” said Madera County Sheriff Tyson Pogue Wednesday.

The latest evacuation warning included mountain areas like the east side of Cascadel Woods, Church Street in North Fork, as well as the Bass Lake Mobile Home Park.

On the valley floor, the Wildwood Mobile Home Park made the list as well.

Approximately 229 people now face a new evacuation warning, in addition to 127 people already evacuated from the Bass Lake Mobil Home Park.

“This gives them plenty of notice for them to pack their belongings, get their critical stuff together, any identification, medication, things that they have to have for their own survival,” said Sheriff Pogue.

The sheriff’s department is trying to get the word out as quickly as possible, so Wednesday deputies went door to door and if residents weren’t home, they left information.

“If they need assistance evacuating animals, if they need assistance evacuating themselves, or if they need any sheltering assistance, they can contact our office. And we’ll do everything we can to connect them to the right service and make sure they have a place to go and there’s a place for animals to go as well,” said Sheriff Pogue.

If you want up-to-date flood information in your area, you can find it here: maderaaware.com