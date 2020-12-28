Four killed in multi-car crash in northwest Fresno are identified

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Police have identified the four individuals who died in a multi-car wreck in northwest Fresno on Saturday.

Irvin Villarreal, 18, of Fresno, Christopher Vang, 27, of Fresno, Linda Chang, 21, and Allison Chang, 17, of Fresno died in the collision according to an official release from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Department.

Officials say they will not be releasing the names of survivors who are listed in stable condition at an area hospital.

Police believe speed is likely a factor in the crash and call the situation “a tragedy.”