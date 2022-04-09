MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people have died after a two-car crash in Madera County Friday night.

Officials from the California Highway Patrol say they received a call just before midnight reporting a crash at Highway 41 just north of Avenue 15 in Madera County Friday night. When officers arrived they found two vehicles had crashed.

Investigators say a dark-colored vehicle was traveling recklessly southbound on Highway 41. The vehicle crossed into the northbound lanes trying to pass the cars in front of it colliding with another vehicle, officers say.

According to first responders, both vehicles were on fire, one of them burned beyond recognition. Investigators were not able to identify the color, make or model of that vehicle.

Four people died in the crash, two in each of the vehicles. Those people have not yet been identified by officials.

CHP investigators say they are still working to determine the cause of the crash, adding that they do not believe drugs or alcohol to be a factor in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact California Highway Patrol officials at (559) 675-1025.