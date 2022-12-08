FRESNO, Cailf. (KSEE/KGPE) – Pediatric patients at Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno received some holiday cheer in the form of early Christmas presents.

The Community Medical Center’s Founders Club, brought toys, books, cards, board games, and more for the children. They were delivered to the children by Community’s Child Life Specialists.

“Kids during the holidays they dont get to see thier friends and families as much as they’d want. we want to make them feel at home and happy.” -Kimberly Bedrosian, Founders Club Member

One of the Child Life Specialists at Community Medical Center said that the children, parents, and the hospital are all grateful for the impact these gifts will have on current and some even future patients.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Our patients and families are so appreciative of these gifts. Some of these gifts are even able to go to our pediatric playroom in our pediatric ICU for us to reuse for patients and families that come. That is a huge impact down the road as well so that we can keep providing normalcy and cheer during these really difficult time.” Danielle Stapf , Child Life Specialist

The Founders Club is made up of over twenty women that have connections to neuroscience. They aim to make a difference in the lives of Community’s patients, their families, and the healthcare staff that care for them. Currently, they are working on fundraising to help Community build the Bob Smittcamp Family Neuroscience Institute where patients can get the brian and spine treatment they need, right here in the Central Valley.

For more information on The Founders Club, you can visit their website.