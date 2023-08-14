SEQUOIA NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 76-year-old man who was missing in Sequoia National Park on Sunday was found the next day, according to park officials.

Officials say 76-year-old Bill Roberts of Lake Tahoe was seen on August 9 when his family dropped him off on one of the park’s trails and he planned to meet his family on August 12. The family reported him missing the day he failed to arrive as planned.

Park officials say Roberts accidentally deviated from his intended route and lost his tracker. He ran into another hiker on Monday morning and used their tracking device to contact his family. A park search team located him 10 minutes later.

Roberts is described as being in good health and has been reunited with his family.