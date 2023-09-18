MADERA, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – A woman from the Humboldt area who was hiking with her boyfriend has been found after an overnight effort to locate and find her.

According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, they received a call on Friday, reporting a missing hiker. Madera County officials say a man reported he and his girlfriend had gotten separated while hiking. The couple had hiked into Ruth Lake and were separated while heading back towards the Fernandez trail to head to their vehicle. The boyfriend made it back to the car, where he then called for help after searching the area for his missing girlfriend.

Officers from the United States Forest Service, CHP H-40 crew, and an off-duty deputy with the Madera County Sheriff’s Office responded to the trail and began to coordinate efforts to locate the missing woman.

The team says they hiked seven miles in, H-40 crews returned and were able to make contact with the group, confirming the missing female was at the location and uninjured. Ground teams arrived at the camp located at 9500 feet in elevation, around 3:00 a.m., and camped out with her until daylight.

The team says they then walked her out early morning of Saturday, the 16th reaching the trailhead around noon, where she then reunited with her boyfriend.