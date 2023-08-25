FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Foster Farms employee who was killed in a hit-and-run while at work has been identified, according to the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

Officials say 25-year-old Jose Romero Aguilera died from injuries he sustained after being struck by a van on the private property of Foster Farms on Wednesday, August 23.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Melecio Hernandez Ayala, of Fresno, who officers say was an employee of Foster Farms, entered a Chrysler Pacifica owned by Foster Farms without permission.

CHP says once inside the Chrysler, Ayala began to drive the Chrysler within the private property of Foster Farms.

As Ayala drove on the property, CHP says he allegedly struck Aguilera, a pedestrian (also employed by Foster Farms) inflicting critical injuries.

Officers say Ayala fled the property onto northbound Englehart Avenue in the Chrysler, without stopping to render aid or report the incident.

Ayala self-surrendered himself a short distance from the incident location and was taken into custody without issue.

Aguilera was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Ayala was booked into the Fresno County Jail for felony hit and run and vehicular manslaughter charges. Ayala was also an unlicensed driver.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not a factor and the investigation is ongoing.

For any additional information contact the Fresno Area Public Information officer at (559) 705-2200.