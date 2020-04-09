Foster Farms donates more than 2 million servings of poultry to food banks as demand grows from pandemic fallout

LIVINGSTON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Local poultry giant Foster Farms said it has donated more than 2 million servings of poultry to food banks across the West Coast and other parts of the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has touched the very fabric of American life,” said Ira Brill, Foster Farms’ Vice President of Communications. “As a company, we have always felt a responsibility to support to our communities in times of adversity. Food banks are on front lines of ensuring that hunger is not an added result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Locally, Foster Farms has donated poultry to the Central California Food Bank in Fresno, Merced County Food Bank in Merced and the Second Harvest Food Bank in Manteca.

The fallout from the pandemic has resulted in a 50% increase in local need from Valley food banks, according to Jaclyn Pack, Food Acquisitions Manager for the Central California Food Bank.

“The effect of COVID-19 on our communities has been devastating,” she said. “We are grateful to Foster Farms for its generous donation and continued support in bringing protein to Central Valley families that find themselves in dire circumstances.”

Foster Farms said it also donated poultry to food banks in Northern and Southern California, Seattle, Portland, Oregon, and soon Alabama and Louisiana.

