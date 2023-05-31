FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Actor and musician Gary Sinise is hosting a free concert with his band at NAS Lemoore on Saturday, June 17.

The “Lt. Dan Band” will be performing a free concert at the Hancock Courtyard, located near the Hangar 61 theater from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., open to all those with base access.

Gary Sinise, who played Lt. Dan in Forrest Gump, and his band have played over 500 concerts in support of active duty troops, veterans, wounded service members, and first responders.

Sinise also created a foundation, Gary Sinise Foundation, which honors veterans, first responders, their families, and those in need by creating and supporting unique programs designed to entertain, educate, inspire, strengthen, and build communities.