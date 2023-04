FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Former United States Vice President Mike Pence has landed at the Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

He flew into Fresno from Dallas/Fort Worth on an American Airlines flight and landed just before 2:00 p.m. Saturday.

It is unknown at this time what brings him to the Central Valley, but this image aboard the flight shows him looking relaxed and casual.

This is a developing story.