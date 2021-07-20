Former Tulare County Sheriff’s sergeant sentenced to prison

Photo of Richard Ramirez phovided by the Tulare County District Attorney’s office

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) —A former sergeant with Tulare County Sheriff’s office has been sentenced in Tulare County Superior Court Tuesday for crimes that include domestic violence and witness intimidation.

Richard Ramirez, 47, was sentenced to five years, eight months in prison for crimes against three victims.

On May 7, Ramirez was convicted of one misdemeanor count of annoying telephone calls, one misdemeanor count of disobeying a court order, two misdemeanor counts of battery, two felony counts of dissuading a witness, one felony count of dissuading a victim, one felony count of corporal injury on a significant other, and one felony count of stalking.

The four misdemeanors and five felonies were committed against three victims between October 2008 and July 2019.

In addition to his sentence, a 10-year criminal protective order will be imposed on Ramirez.

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

