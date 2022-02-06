Former Trump appointee looking to fill Nunes’ congressional seat will not seek reelection if successful in CA-22 special election

Former Trump appointee and state assembly minority leader Connie Conway isn’t looking to make Washington D.C. her home away from home for any long period of time. Conway has launched a special election campaign to fill Devin Nunes’ seat he vacated after retiring at end of last year. Conway joined Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters to explain why she is only wanting to finish Nunes’ term and not seek reelection if she wins the seat.
