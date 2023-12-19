A former Fresno State football running back and Super Bowl champion Derrick Ward has been arrested on suspicion of robbery, Los Angeles police confirmed.

Ward played for Fresno State from 1999 to 2000 and went on to play running back for the New York Giants when they won the championship in 2007.

He was arrested on Monday by officers in North Hollywood, according to the LAPD.

Miller could not confirm any further details about the arrest but NBC News reported that Ward, 43, was involved in the robberies of at least five businesses, including gas stations.

Derrick Ward of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before a game on December 20, 2009, in Seattle. (Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)

Ward was not suspected of using a firearm during the robberies, according to the report.

He was being held on $250,000 bail, police records show.

Ward played eight seasons in the NFL with the Giants, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Houston Texas.

He enjoyed his best season in the league one year after winning the Super Bowl when he rushed for 1,025 yards with the Giants.