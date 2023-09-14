FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – 17 former Fresno City College students have been featured in the photography exhibition by the Fresno City College Photography Program in conjunction with the Community Access Collaborative (CMAC) in Downtown Fresno.
The exhibition includes work from FCC Photo’s Student Archives. Officials say many of their former students have gone on to become industry professionals throughout California.
The exhibition was curated by Emily Redondo, Department Chair of the VMT Department at FCC.
“Our student archives span many genres and subjects of photography so I knew we had amazing images that would do just that, inspire creativity. I am thrilled to share these amazing photos from our Student Archive with the community,” said Redondo.
Officials say the work in this exhibition was produced by students while in the FCC Photography Program:
- Sopheap An Ibarra.
- Daniel Barajas
- Hillarie Cerrillo
- Don John Dizon
- Victoria Flores
- Ashley Gonzalez
- Gregory Gonzalez
- Larry Kenshalo
- Deborah Kountz
- Mabel Mazel
- Jesse Merrell
- Oscar Ramirez
- Tyrus Ramos
- Brandi Schramm
- Victoria Arviso Servin
- Lani Unk
- Cherisse Villareal
Officials say the exhibition will stay in place for three years, and a new exhibition from the FCC Photography Student Archives will be installed in 2026.
The exhibition has been installed on the third floor of CMAC’s officers in Downtown Fresno.