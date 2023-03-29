FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Just months after being shut down by the city of Fresno the former Radisson hotel has new life Wednesday and new owners.

The hotel was closed due to a laundry list of code violations. It failed a safety inspection by the city and needed a new sprinkler system.

The new owners say in time they hope to bring the building back and get it on a paying basis.

“It’s a remarkable building and we will soon bring it back to life, but first we will be dealing with its safety issues and deficiencies,” said Sevak Khatchadourian new owner of the building.

He says there is a lot of work to be done before any type of business can occupy the now-empty building.

“We have a list of things to do from the fire department. We are in the construction business, we can take care of them,” Khatchadourian continued.

The building was closed back in December. It first opened back in 1972 as a Hilton hotel and has since changed hands several times before being bought by the Radisson hotel chain.

Khatchadorian is a businessman out of Los Angeles who also owns the Pacific Southwest building and the Helm building. Both are just a stone’s throw from his newest purchase in downtown Fresno.

Officials with the Fresno County Economic Development Corporation say this is good news for downtown Fresno.

“What we need to do is make sure our downtown is as beautiful and as updated as it can possibly be,” said Lee Ann Eager CEO of the Fresno County EDC.

Plans for the building remain a mystery until further announcements are made.