With just nine days until we start seeing the voter tally in the recall election, a new poll shows governor Newsom will beat it. Political strategist and the former press secretary for recalled governor Gray Davis, Steven Maviglio says Newsom will end up with 58% voting no on the recall. Maviglio also says Newsom needs to make sure he reconnects with Latino voters and younger voters, if not that could hurt his chances.
Former press secretary for governor Davis, political strategist says Larry Elder is a Christmas gift for the Newsom campaign
