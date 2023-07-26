FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A retired member of the U.S. Navy who records say was once based at NAS Lemoore spoke openly on Capitol Hill on Wednesday about his experience with a “tic-tac” shaped object moving abruptly over the California coast.

The U.S. House Oversight Committee heard from three witnesses about what officials call “UAPs” or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena. David Fravor, a former commanding officer of the NAS Lemoore-based Black Aces Squadron was one of the three who testified at the oversight hearing.

During the hearing, Commander Fravor described seeing a small white Tic-Tac-shaped object moving very abruptly over the water off the coast of California during a training exercise. Official U.S. government video of the 2004 UFO encounter, taken aboard a Navy fighter jet from the nuclear aircraft carrier USS Nimitz can be viewed below.

“There were no rotors, no rotor wash, or any visible flight control surfaces like wings,” saidFravor.

During Fravor’s testimony, he described the Tic Tac-shaped object.

“The weather on the day of the incident was as close to a perfect day as you could ask, clear skies, light winds, calm seas (no whitecaps from the waves) so the white water stood out in the large blue ocean. As all four looked down we saw a small white Tic Tac-shaped object,” said Fravor. “They had been descending from above 80,000ft and coming rapidly down to 20,000ft would stay for hours and then go straight back up.”

According to Fravor the “Tic Tac object” that he engaged was far superior to anything that was available at the time, today, or looking to develop in the next 10+ years.

