Former Lemoore City Councilwoman found incompetent to stand trial

KINGS COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Lemoore City Councilwoman Holly Blair has been found incompetent to stand trial, the Kings County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Blair is being sent to a state hospital for competency treatment and treatment with mental health medication, the DA’s Office said.

Once cleared, Blair will be returned to the court.

Blair was arrested twice earlier this year. She faces a list of charges – including domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

