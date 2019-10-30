Breaking News
Here’s everything we know about Sunday night’s ‘mass casualty’ shooting in Fresno

Former Lemoore City Councilwoman found incompetent to stand trial

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Council Member Holly Blair Released

KINGS COUNTY (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Lemoore City Councilwoman Holly Blair has been found incompetent to stand trial, the Kings County District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Blair is being sent to a state hospital for competency treatment and treatment with mental health medication, the DA’s Office said.

Once cleared, Blair will be returned to the court.

Blair was arrested twice earlier this year. She faces a list of charges – including domestic battery, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, reckless driving and resisting arrest.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact Investigative Reporter Erik Rosales and let him be

On Your Side.

Email erikrosales@cbsfresno.com