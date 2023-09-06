FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The NFL announced on Wednesday that former Fresno State Quarterback Jake Haener has been suspended for the first six games of the NFL Season.

In a statement, the New Orleans Saints confirmed Haener was suspended:

“Jake Haener of the New Orleans Saints has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2023 regular season for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances. Haener will be eligible to return to the Saints’ active roster on Monday, Oct. 16, following the team’s Week 6 game at Houston.” Statement from the New Orleans Saints

Officials say Haener was suspended for violating the NFL’s Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances, but the exact nature of the substance used is unknown.

Haener posted his own statement on social media, revealing that he recently learned that he tested positive for a substance banned by the NFL earlier this summer.

“I still do not know how the substance got into my body, as none of my supplements or prescribed medications contain the banned ingredient. I would never knowingly cheat the game that I love, however I must take full responsibility for the failed test. I apologize to the Saints organization, my friends and my family for any distractions this suspension may cause. I am disappointed to be away from the team for the coming weeks, but I will learn and grow from this experience. I look forward to returning to the team as soon as possible.” Jake Haener

Jake Haener played football for Fresno State from 2019 until 2022.