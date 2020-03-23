Former Fresno State football player tests positive for COVID-19

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Former Fresno State football player Travis Brown has tested positive for COVID-19.

His mother Mindy Brown posted on Facebook Sunday afternoon, announcing the diagnosis.

She said Travis was taken to Clovis Community hospital by ambulance on March 14.

Travis was released from the ER later that day and told to self-quarantine until they received his test results. According to his mother, he had already strictly isolated himself because his sickness felt different than any flu or cold he’d ever experienced.

“It has been over a week people, and we still have our fingers ready to hit the 911 button because this thing is a MONSTER!,” Mindy Brown said.

