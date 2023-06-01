FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno State basketball player Joseph Hunter made his first court appearance Thursday after he was arrested back on May 16 during a traffic stop.

The 19-year-old pleaded not guilty to his charges, one count of conspiracy to commit firearms trafficking and one count of possession of an assault weapon. He is seen on the left side of the video above.

Officials say Hunter’s arrest on May 26 was the second time he was arrested. He was first arrested on May 16 after officers say he was a passenger in a car with an unregistered AR-15 style rifle that did not have a serial number. The second arrest was in connection to the incident on May 16.

Police say they found several firearms in the car and that Hunter tried to run from police.

Days later, Fresno State dismissed Hunter from the basketball team.

If convicted on all charges, Hunter could face a maximum sentence of three years and eight months behind bars

Hunter will be back in court on June 13 and his bail is set at $55,000.