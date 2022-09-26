FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former Fresno Unified school principal Brian Vollhardt – who was caught on camera shoving a 10-year-old autistic student at Wolters Elementary School – was arraigned at the Fresno County Courthouse on Monday.

Vollhardt did not show up in person; instead, his attorney Roger Wilson entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf.

The student’s guardian, Ann Frank, says Vollhardt should’ve been present.

“You did it, it’s a done deal. You did it, now you have to pay the price,” she said.

Vollhardt resigned from Wolters Elementary School in June after being placed on administrative leave. Eleven days later, he was hired as vice principal at Tranquility High School in the Golden Plains Unified School District. That district has since placed him on administrative leave after officials saw the video.

Vollhardt is charged with child abuse and endangerment. It’s a misdemeanor charge that the family believes isn’t harsh enough.

“Justice would be him being charged with a felony,” said the child’s aunt.

“That push is not worth a misdemeanor,” said the child’s grandmother.

Judge Gabriel Brickey also issued a restraining order against Vollhardt on behalf of the student, whose family claims Vollhardt had multiple run-ins with him. A complaint was filed after an incident in May where Vollhardt allegedly pinned the student to the ground with his knee on his back.

“We don’t pay taxes for a school district and a county to bully, to assault, to hurt our African American kids – especially autistic,” said reverend and civil rights leader Dr. Floyd D Harris Jr.

The family, joined by Dr. Harris Jr, is calling for the state to take away Vollhardt’s credentials.

“He does not deserve to attack, harm and abuse an autistic child. Sacramento will see us, Tranquility High School will see us, and we’re not going to stop until we get his credentials revoked,” Dr. Floyd D Harris Jr. said.

We reached out to Tranquility High School and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office but they declined to comment. Vollhardt is next scheduled to be in court on October 18.