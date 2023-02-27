Police sergeant accused of using drugs stolen from a suspect pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno police sergeant accused of allegedly using drugs stolen from a suspect was in a Fresno County courtroom Monday morning.

Attorneys for former police Sgt. Donald Dinnell asked for felony charges against him to be reduced to a misdemeanor.

The Fresno County DA says they are not ready to dismiss the felony charges and requested to set the case over for two weeks. The judge continued the hearing until March 13th.

Dinnell pleaded not guilty to three counts including second-degree robbery. Fresno police officials announced the charges against Dinnell back in March 2022.

On Dec. 30 at approximately 4:15 p.m. officers say they received a report of a police cruiser driving erratically in a parking lot in the area of Herndon Avenue and Highway 99.

Officers responded and found Dinnell was “suffering from a medical episode.” Believed to be having a heart attack, officers discovered that Dinnell had been involved in a drug-related call. Officers suspected Dinnell may have been in contact with fentanyl, therefore the decision was made to give Dinnell a dose of Narcan.

Investigators looked into Dinnell’s previous drug-related call to ensure no other officers were exposed to fentanyl. Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said that the investigation revealed “some concerning circumstances related to Dinnell’s exposure” that led to a “full criminal investigation on the matter.”

Documents also state that Dinnell’s wife said to a sergeant that her husband had an issue using “crystal meth” in the past and that she had “been dealing with this for 25 years.”