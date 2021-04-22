Former Fresno police officer threatens and beats former city councilmember with gun, investigators say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A former Fresno police officer was arrested Wednesday after detectives say he threatened and punched a former Fresno city councilmember with a firearm.

Police responded to an apartment complex on the 300 block of Nees Avenue in northeast Fresno at 7:40 p.m. Wednesday evening on a call of a disturbance involving a firearm.

The “Skywatch” police helicopter arrived and located the vehicle of one of the people involved driving in the apartment complex parking lot. The driver, former Fresno police officer Raymond Eddy was detained without incident.

Investigators say Eddy had been involved in a dispute with former Fresno City councilmember and former Fresno police officer Oliver Baines regarding a failed business venture.

Detectives say that during the disturbance Eddy had pulled a gun, held it to Baines’ neck and threatened to kill him. Later, police say Eddy had assaulted Baines, punching him several times while still holding the firearm. Investigators say Baines “sustained minor facial injuries” during the incident.

Police say a bystander captured video of the incident and that detectives have reviewed the video during the investigation.

Officers say Eddy showed signs of intoxication during his contact with police and was arrested for DUI, assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and brandishing a firearm.