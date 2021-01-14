Former Fresno police chief signs off for final time after 42-year law enforcement career

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Former Fresno Police Chief Andrew Hall retired Thursday after a 42-year career in law enforcement.

In his final log-off, Hall was joined by Mayor Jerry Dyer, officers and others inside police headquarters in downtown Fresno.

Hall was sworn in as chief in October 2019 to replace then mayoral candidate Dyer. Chief Paco Balderrama has replaced Hall as Fresno’s police chief.

Former Fresno Police Chief, Andrew Hall, retires after 42 years on the job. Today he did his final log off. Thank you for your service to the #Fresno community! pic.twitter.com/Y0kpjcraqx — City of Fresno (@CityofFresno) January 14, 2021