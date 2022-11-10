FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno Police officer has been found guilty of assaulting a former Fresno City Councilmember in April 2021. Officials say Raymond Eddy threatened and struck former council member Oliver Baines with a firearm.

Investigators say Eddy had been involved in a dispute with Baines regarding a failed business venture. Detectives say that during the disturbance Eddy had pulled a gun, held it to Baines’ neck, punched him several times while still holding the firearm and threatened to kill him. Investigators say Baines “sustained minor facial injuries” during the incident.

According to the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office, Eddy was found guilty this week on the charges of:

PC 245(a)(2) Assault with a firearm

Enhancement 12022.5(a) Use of a firearm

Eddy’s sentencing is set for December 12.