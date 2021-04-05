Former Fresno Mayor produces film airing on several streaming platforms April 6th

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Former Fresno Mayor, Alan Autry, is the writer, producer, and director of a film called “Victory By Submission.” The movie airs Tuesday, April 6 on several streaming services like Comcast, Cox, Direct TV, and Spectrum.

“I believe it’s the first locally-produced film by local people that have so-called hit it big in terms of distribution, and that’s a big thing,” said Autry.

The film cost was less than a million dollars to make and has more than 200 cast and crew members from the Central Valley.

“We brought a couple of name actors in, Lee Majors, the Six Million Dollar Man, Fred Williamson who’s known and big in Europe, Eric Roberts. Outside of that, all the crew, the other actors are local folks and I’m pretty proud of that.”

Fred Williamson also played for the Oakland Raiders, making the all-star roster three of his four years there–eventually nicknamed “The Hammer.”

The movie, based on a Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) fighter, offers more than just the sport. One of the producers says there’s action, love, and a faith-based family message to its viewers.

“I think there’s a place for feel-good films. Everybody watches ‘It’s a Wonderful Life,’ and it’s a great film and there’s no shooting, there’s no cussing, there’s no this and that. I want to have a film to show people you can sit down with your children and your grandchildren and not have to hold their ears or cover their eyes at some point in the film,” said Claude Poisson, the President of Church First Films.

Autry, who grew up in the Valley and lives and works in Fresno, says the Central Valley has a lot to offer the film industry.

“Farming, agriculture will always be the foundation of our economy, but we also want to diversify. For movie making, you couldn’t ask for a better atmosphere than to be here in the San Joaquin Valley,” said Autry.