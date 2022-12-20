FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Former federal judge for the United States District Court, Oliver Wanger, 82, of Fresno was arrested Saturday for alleged domestic violence, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Oliver Wanger released the following statement through his attorney.

“I have known Oliver Wanger for over 30 years both professionally and personally. He is a pillar of the community and an icon of the legal profession. As a former federal judge for the United States District Court, he was thoroughly vetted by the FBI and has an impeccable record. Throughout his 82 years, Mr. Wanger has donated his expertise for the benefit of this community and has given countless hours to local charitable concerns. It is unfortunate that he has had this allegation leveled against him. There are two sides to this allegation and, as his attorney, I remain hopeful that an objective review of the facts will mandate that no charges be filed. However, if charges are filed, Mr. Wanger will vigorously defend himself and we expect total vindication.” Kapetan Brothers, LLP

According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, his Bail was set at $25,000 and he posted $2,500 on Dec. 17 and spent a little over 2 hours in jail.

Wanger is scheduled to appear in court on March 2.