Former Fresno County Sheriff K-9 passes away

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A former Fresno County Sheriff’s Office K-9 who had a seven-year career serving the county has passed away.

K-9 Oka, a German shepherd, worked with deputies from 2009 until his retirement in 2016, said spokesman Tony Botti. He recently developed a tumor that caused him extreme pain and discomfort.

Oka was laid to rest on Thursday surrounded by family where he was draped with an American flag. He was 13.

Botti said Oka had several successful bites and suspect surrenders during his career. The K-9’s most notable came on a night where he was used to try and capture a wanted felon who had committed a sexual assault against a child.

Oka tracked and found the man hiding in the basement of a house.

Deputies also remembered Oka for his speed. He would consistently catch up to and run past deputies who were in foot pursuit of a fleeing suspect.

Oka loved his family and was one of the most loyal dogs, Botti said. The Sheriff’s Office thanked Oka for his service to not just the office but to the community.

