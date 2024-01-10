FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno County Correctional Sergeant is asking for the public’s help to fund his cancer treatment, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

58-year-old Thomas Mendoza says he is a Fresno native who worked as a correctional officer with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office for 31 years. He was also a Team Leader for the Security Emergency Response Team for 11 years.

Officials say Mendoza was losing weight in the Summer of 2023, and upon further testing, he was diagnosed with stage four pancreatic cancer. Mendoza says he completed the four rounds of chemo, but it was unsuccessful. He was approved for another type of treatment called Radio Frequency Ablation, along with a new chemo in Houston, Texas.

Deputies say Mendoza is requesting help for travel expenses, treatments, and future expenses during his fight against cancer.

“Please consider helping me and my family through this fight for my life! This would allow me more time to help care for my mother. Thank you all for your love and support, but most importantly your prayers!” said Mendoza on his GoFundMe page.

Mendoza also served as a wildlands firefighter on engines and “Hot Shots”, and he later enlisted in the U.S. Navy and Reserve for eight years.

To support Mendoza, click here.