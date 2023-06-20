FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A backyard fire was reported to the Fresno Fire Department on Tuesday and a former firefighter near the scene went to help their neighbor by putting out the fire using a shovel and dirt, officials say.

Fresno Fire Department says they received a call near 5:30 p.m. for a fire in the backyard of a home located around the intersections of W Belmont and N Brawley Avenues.

A neighbor, Carlton Moren, was pulling out of his driveway, saw the smoke, and went to the scene.

Moren says he got there when he saw a “big black cloud of smoke”, and he parked on the side of the street, grabbed a shovel, and worked his way to the fire while putting dirt on it to stop it.

Moren states he is a former certified firefighter.

“I haven’t done this in quite a while, but it feels good, I feel alive being out here helping out,” said Moren.

He says by the time he got to the neighbor’s backyard, the Fresno Fire Department took over and put out the flames.