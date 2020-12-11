Former deputy helps save a woman being threatened in Fresno: ‘I wear my badge over my heart’

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Training and experience kicked in for former Tulare County Sheriff’s deputy, Luke Fisher, in what may have been a life or death moment.

“My teenage daughter called me on my way to work, she was aware I just left, and said something bad is happening outside,” Fisher said.

Police say 55-year-old Rudolfo Brambila showed up at his former Fresno City College instructor’s house with a loaded gun.

They say he had been sending her emails she felt were inappropriate and she had reported him to the college. Then about two weeks ago he went to her house briefly and left.

Thursday morning police started receiving calls he had returned and was in her backyard.

“Brambila had the victim on the ground with a gun pointed at her,” Capt. Mindy Casto of the Fresno Police Department said.

Fisher and another neighbor with a law enforcement background armed themselves and ran to help. They engaged Brambila until police arrived, and were ready to shoot if necessary.

Fisher described what he felt in those intense moments.

“Fear, panic, but most of all just the fact that somebody could potentially lose their life,” he said.

Police say Brambila was carrying a backpack with handcuffs, zip ties and duct tape and was wearing improvised body armor.

“The victim and her family had a good strong connection with their neighborhood and when they needed help the neighborhood was there and they responded, and I really think that that is what made a huge difference in today’s outcome,” Casto said.

Fisher says for him it’s not about being a hero, it’s about doing the right thing.

“I wear my badge over my heart. It’s something to be said for people like my neighbor, myself who will go to that, we’ll run to the scream to help because that’s what you’re supposed to do,” he said.

Police don’t know how Brambila knew where his instructor lived. They say he’s possibly homeless and has only a minor criminal history.