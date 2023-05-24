MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former correctional officer with the Central California Women’s Facility (CCWF) in Chowchilla has been charged with several counts of rape and sexual misconduct.

The allegations date back to 2014, with inmates he used to watch over, and in total, it’s 96 charges.

13 victims have been identified so far, but the Madera District Attorney’s Office believes there could be more.

Gregory Rodriguez, a 54-year-old former correctional officer from the CCWF in Chowchilla is now in handcuffs. Photos show his arrest by investigators before he was booked Wednesday morning and charged on 96 total criminal counts.

“Alleging 39 individual sexual assaults, some of those charged more than one way,” said Madera District Attorney Sally Moreno.

Some of these counts include rape threatening with the use of authority and multiple counts of sexual battery. All of it allegedly took place behind the barbed wires and walls of the state prison.

“If convicted he could face up to 300 years in prison. Some of these allegations date as far back as 2014, but most of them have occurred over the last two years,” said Moreno.

Moreno has been overseeing Rodriguez’s case since the California Department of Corrections & Rehabilitation (CDCR) referred it to the DA back in December.

“If new allegations come forward, we will have to investigate them as we go,” said Moreno.

According to public records, Rodriguez started his career with CDCR in 1995. He has been in Chowchilla’s prison since 2010.

In August of 2022, he retired shortly after being approached by internal affairs investigators. So far, at least 13 victims have been identified, down from 22 initially suspected.

“We do have resources available at the institution as far as mental health,” said Anissa De La Cruz, the Warden at CCWF.

“A lot of those inmates come in already with trauma, so those resources are already set up and in place for them,” said Moreno.

There are two civil lawsuits pending against Rodriguez for two of the alleged victims.

Rodriguez is set to be arraigned at the Madera County Superior Courthouse on Friday and his bail has been set at $7.8 million dollars.