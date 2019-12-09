Former Clovis resident sentenced to prison for receipt and distribution of child pornography

FRESNO, California – A former Clovis resident was sentenced to 10 years in prison for receipt and distribution of child pornography, U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced Monday.

Aric Matthew Salazar, 36, was detected by law enforcement investigators when he was sharing numerous child pornography files on a BitTorrent file-sharing network in October 2016, Scott said.

U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott said Salazar admitted to investigating agents that he had used file-sharing programs for several years to obtain child pornography. He admitted in a plea agreement that he had received and distributed more than 600 images of child pornography from at least July 2015 through July 2017.

Some of the images were depictions of minors being “subjected to violence or sadistic conduct.”

The sentence imposed includes a term of supervised release of 15 years during which, Salazar’s access to minors, computers, and the internet will be restricted.

He will also be required to register as a sex offender, pay restitution of $12,000 to five victims who filed claims, and pay penalty assessments totaling $5,100.

This case was the product of an investigation by the FBI. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Gappa prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.

