Former Clovis insurance agent arraigned for allegedly stealing consumer payments

Armenta was named Fresno Area CEO for Habitat for Humanity in December of 2020.

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A formerly licensed Clovis insurance agent was arraigned Monday in Fresno Superior Court after allegedly stealing consumers’ premium payments and using them for personal expenses while he was an agent.

Danny Raymond Armenta faces multiple felony counts of embezzlement, grand theft, and diversion of fiduciary funds.

Armenta was named Fresno Area CEO for Habitat for Humanity in December of 2020.

The California Department of Insurance launched an investigation against Armenta after receiving a complaint from his employer. Investigators say they found that Armenta collected funds from consumers to pay insurance premiums. Investigators say Armenta deposited the payments into a fiduciary account, transferred the funds into a business operating account, and then eventually moved $17,797 into his personal banking account.

Armenta allegedly used the stolen funds to purchase college sports tickets, pay bills and cover other personal expenses.

Armenta’s insurance license has been revoked and he can no longer work in the insurance industry.

He is scheduled to be back in court next month.