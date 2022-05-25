FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former church minister accused of molesting two young children has been arrested, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, officials announced that Francisco Dejesus Bautista, 38 of Fresno, was arrested on charges related to child molestation.

An investigation into Bautista began after officials say a family member of the victim reported the alleged sexual abuse to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

During the investigation, detectives say they learned that Bautista had possibly molested two young girls.

Detectives say they also discovered that Bautista had been arrested in 2019 for a prior sex offense involving a child.

The sheriff’s office says that Bautista used to serve as a youth minister at a church in Fresno and there is a strong possibility that he could have victimized other children.

Anyone with information about Bautista or anyone he potentially victimized is asked to please contact Sheriff’s Detective Jose Leon at (559) 600- 8205.