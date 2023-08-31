FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A former Fresno restaurant was damaged in a fire on Thursday after flames spread from nearby palm trees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.

Crews say they received reports of a vegetation fire in the area of Belmont Avenue and Blackstone Avenue. While the first unit was en route, they received more calls stating the fire was expanding to the now-closed Fu Hai Restaurant.

Upon arrival, fire officials said there were multiple palm trees on fire, which extended to the structure. All of the units were able to save the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. The Fresno Fire Department says there are no injuries reported.